WCSC to require masks in school buildings through August

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Masks will be required inside all school buildings over the next month, according to the Warrick County School Corporation.

School corporation leaders announced the new policy change on Wednesday.

Administrators say this decision was made in response to the increasing spread of COVID-19 over recent weeks in Warrick County.

WCSC Superintendent Dr. Todd Lambert says this mask policy will be in place for at least the month of August.

As of now, Dr. Lambert says there are no plans to cancel any traditions like back-to-school nights and extracurricular activities.

