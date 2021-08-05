Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WFIE) - More students are heading back to class today. It’s a big day for the Diocese of Evansville. A long list of its schools are in session this morning, including Good Shepherd.

Meanwhile, Warrick County school officials now say masks are required inside schools. The change comes as cases continue to rise.

The fast-moving Dixie wildfire engulfed a northern California town, leveling much of the downtown and several homes.

Many in Jasper have been looking forward to this day. Strassenfest starts tonight.It’s been a long wait since the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Princeton Aquatic Center Tuesday night
Child dies at Princeton Aquatic Center
Cory Schaum
North grad dies in car crash
Nick Hermann
Prosecutor Nick Hermann reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit, lawyers say
Cynthia and Joshua Yates
KSP asking for public’s help to find two missing kids
Indiana COVID-19
Posey Co. in ‘red’ on Ind. COVID map; State reports 81 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Good Shepherd, several other diocese schools returning to class.
Good Shepherd, several other diocese schools returning to class
How the Tri-State benefits from the US infrastructure bill
How the Tri-State benefits from the US infrastructure bill