Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - More students are heading back to class today. It’s a big day for the Diocese of Evansville. A long list of its schools are in session this morning, including Good Shepherd.

Meanwhile, Warrick County school officials now say masks are required inside schools. The change comes as cases continue to rise.

The fast-moving Dixie wildfire engulfed a northern California town, leveling much of the downtown and several homes.

Many in Jasper have been looking forward to this day. Strassenfest starts tonight.It’s been a long wait since the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

