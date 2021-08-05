JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Strassenfest kicks off Thursday in Jasper. There will be a lot of good food, music, fun and a half pot.

The jackpot is now over $59,000.

The ticket booth moves to the Courthouse Square and tickets are on sale all weekend.

The drawing will be held Wednesday, August 11 at 10 a.m. at the Jasper Train Depot.

The Indiana State Department of Health will also host a mobile clinic at the event.

That’s set for Thursday night and all day Saturday at 1 Courthouse Square.

