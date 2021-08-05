Birthday Club
St. Benedict’s Homeless shelter changes rules due to COVID-19

Owensboro
Owensboro(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials from St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in Owensboro said all volunteers, food teams, and donors can’t enter the building until further notice.

They said it’s because COVID cases are on the rise, and they take everyone’s safety seriously.

Officials appreciate and still need help, especially with the meals.

They are asking volunteers to prepare and deliver them.

It’s not clear how long the restriction will last.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

