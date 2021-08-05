Birthday Club
Police investigating reported robbery at Owensboro business

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers are investigating a robbery that happened at an Owensboro business early Thursday morning.

Authorities tell us they were called to Franey’s Food Market on Carter Road just after 3 a.m. for a reported armed robbery.

Officers say two armed men wearing masks came inside and demanded money.

According to a press release, a customer was hit in the head with a gun before the two men left.

They say the man hit in the head had minor injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating and ask if you have information about this incident to call them at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

