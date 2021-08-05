Birthday Club
Pleasant Friday, hot and humid weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday’s low of 57 was just 3-degrees shy of the record from 2017. Sunny and pleasant weather continues through Friday with low humidity and a high of 86. Over the weekend, winds will turn to the south and southwest. It will become increasingly more humid through the weekend and into next week. Highs will push above 90s, and lows will settle in the lower 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible much of next week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

