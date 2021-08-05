Birthday Club
Officials: MSD of Mt. Vernon now requiring masks for start of school

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Metropolitan School District of Mt. Vernon are now saying they are going to start the school year requiring masks.

Officials emailed parents saying masks will be required until at least Labor Day and will reevaluate after that.

This comes after the Posey County Health Department recommended all county schools require masks due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

[Posey Co. Health Dept. recommending mask requirement at schools]

EVSC and Warrick County schools are also now requiring masks at the start of school.

[EVSC changing mask rules for start of school]

[WCSC to require masks in school buildings through August]

Like the EVSC and Warrick County Schools, Mt. Vernon Schools originally had masks being optional.

We plan to talk with school officials later today.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

