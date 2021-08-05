Birthday Club
Man taken to hospital after accidental shooting

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Mount Vernon.

Officers say it happened early Tuesday morning at the Southwind Apartment Complex.

Officials say the man accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The first officers on scene helped him out before EMS crews took over and took him to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

