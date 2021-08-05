Ind. reports 86 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana health officials reported 1,899 new positive COVID-19 cases and six new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 779,317 cases and 13,615 deaths.

The state map shows the only county in the state in red is Posey County. All other area counties are in orange, with the exception of Dubois County in yellow.

The state map shows 86 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 32 new cases in Warrick County, 19 new cases in Dubois County, 13 new cases in Posey County, 10 new cases in Gibson County, seven new cases in Perry County, five new cases in Spencer County, and five new cases in Pike County.

None of the newly reported deaths came from our area.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 23,799 cases, 405 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,365 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,289 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,956 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,908 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,743 cases, 97 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,420 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,444 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.