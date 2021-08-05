How the Tri-State benefits from the US infrastructure bill

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - 14 News is getting a closer look at how the Tri-State area will benefit from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that senators expect to vote on this week.

Hoosiers are set to receive $6.6 billion for federal-aid highway programs and $401 million for bridge repairs.

Indiana can also expect $682 million for transportation. The state will also get a minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage.

In Illinois, federal highway projects are slated to receive $9.8 billion dollars, as well as $4 billion for transportation and $100 million for broadband.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is expected to see $4.6 billion dollars for highway projects, $391 million for transportation and $100 million for broadband.

