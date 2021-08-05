Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Homeless outreach program underway in Owensboro

The Daniel Pitino Shelter kicked off a homeless outreach program in Owensboro on Thursday.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter kicked off a homeless outreach program in Owensboro on Thursday.(WFIE)
By William Putt
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daniel Pitino Shelter kicked off a homeless outreach program on Thursday.

It’s a way to connect with people who may be newly homeless, and might not know where to turn if they cannot afford a place to live.

Kentucky Works was at the event helping people find work. Safelink Wireless provided free phone service to anyone who needed to make a call.

The Audubon Area Community Care Clinic also offered COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who wanted one.

”Programs are out there and how everyone can help, and letting the less fortunate and homeless know that there are people willing to help,” Charlotte Statts with the Daniel Pitino Shelter said.

This event will be taking place in the seven counties within the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) over the next month.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Aquatic Center Tuesday night
Child dies at Princeton Aquatic Center
Cory Schaum
North grad dies in car crash
Nick Hermann
Prosecutor Nick Hermann reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit, lawyers say
Cynthia and Joshua Yates
KSP asking for public’s help to find two missing kids
Indiana COVID-19
Posey Co. in ‘red’ on Ind. COVID map; State reports 81 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Charlie Archie
Community works together to find trucker’s missing cat
Strassenfest kicks off Thursday in Jasper.
Strassenfest kicks off Thursday in Jasper
Strassenfest kicks off Thursday in Jasper.
Strassenfest kicks off Thursday in Jasper
KWC students volunteer to wash windows for Owensboro elementary school
KWC students volunteer to wash windows for Owensboro elementary school