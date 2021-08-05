Homeless outreach program underway in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daniel Pitino Shelter kicked off a homeless outreach program on Thursday.

It’s a way to connect with people who may be newly homeless, and might not know where to turn if they cannot afford a place to live.

Kentucky Works was at the event helping people find work. Safelink Wireless provided free phone service to anyone who needed to make a call.

The Audubon Area Community Care Clinic also offered COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who wanted one.

”Programs are out there and how everyone can help, and letting the less fortunate and homeless know that there are people willing to help,” Charlotte Statts with the Daniel Pitino Shelter said.

This event will be taking place in the seven counties within the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) over the next month.

