Gradually warmer each day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are off to a clear, cool and calm start this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s. We will climb out of the 60s and through the 70s rather quickly this morning, topping out in the mid 80s this afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine through the first half of the day, but a few scattered clouds will build in this afternoon.

In general, our winds will be fairly calm today, but we will get an occasional light breeze from the south-southwest this afternoon. As that southerly wind increases over the next few days, our temperatures will gradually begin to climb.

Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy but calm conditions.

Friday will also be partly cloudy as a cold front slides north of the Tri-State. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. Because that cold front will stay to our north, the flow of warmer, more humid air will continue to increase from the south, pushing our temperatures just a couple degrees higher in the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly sunny, although we may see a few more clouds on Sunday, and a stray shower may be possible Sunday evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° Saturday and lower 90s Sunday. Heat index values will probably be in the mid 90s.

As the heat and humidity continue to rise, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with heat index values near 100° all three days. Scattered clouds and a few isolated showers and storms will also pop up each afternoon, but we are not expecting any widespread rain or severe weather at this time.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.