Gov. Beshear set to speak during Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear will be speaking at a Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon.

Officials say it will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

He’s set to talk about economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations.

As we’ve reported, Baptist Health is requiring staff to get vaccinated.

Officials told us they’d have more information to release after the governor’s briefing.

