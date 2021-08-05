Birthday Club
Good Shepherd, several other diocese schools returning to class

By Chellsie Parker
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s another big day for the Diocese of Evansville as several more of its schools are heading back to class.

The youngest group of kids from the diocese will be returning to school Thursday, including students at Good Shepherd.

Our Chellsie Parker is out at the elementary school to talk to Superintendent Daryl Hagan. She’ll have more later on 14 News Sunrise.

[Some Mater Dei students return Wed. with masks optional]

Juniors and seniors are also set to go back to school at Mater Dei Thursday morning.

Freshmen and sophomores went back on Wednesday, which is something school officials did because of the pandemic.

Officials say vaccinations are not required and neither are masks. Instead, everyone is encouraged to do what they are most comfortable with.

A few other diocese schools heading back Thursday include students at Memorial, Christ the King, Holy Rosary and St. Phillip in Posey County.

