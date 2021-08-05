Birthday Club
Garden Club of Henderson dedicates new frog sculpture

A new structure made its debut at the Henderson County Public Library on Thursday.
By Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Garden Club of Henderson dedicated a frog sculpture on Thursday in an ongoing mission to beautify the city.

Carla Stearns with the Garden Club says they have a history of spearheading projects similar to this one. Some of these projects include the creation of Audubon Park and the flag poles at the base of the Twin Bridges.

“We were looking for a new project, and we formed a committee and the committee searched,” Stearns said. “Several options were proposed, but when we knew that the library was doing this beautiful expansion and that there would be a children’s garden, we thought that this would be the project for us.”

The Garden Club will hold a competition in the near future to name both frogs.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

