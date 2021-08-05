Drive-thru vaccine clinic held in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday, the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce held a vaccine clinic at First Christian Church.

Those who took part were able to choose which vaccine they wanted.

Chamber officials say events like this are necessary because shots in arms will help businesses stay open.

“It’s incredibly important for people to understand that our business have to remain open, but in order for us to keep open we need to get shots in arms. So it’s time everybody can do their part to keep things moving forward,” said Chamber President Candance Brake.

In Daviess County, you can get vaccinated at the health department, pharmacies around town, and the hospital.

Also, the health department will be stopping by the multi-cultural fest on August 21 to vaccinate people.

