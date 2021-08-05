Birthday Club
Community works together to find trucker’s missing cat

Charlie Archie
Charlie Archie(Leon Colbert)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Thanks to a community coming together and a little help from social media, a trucker’s sidekick has been found.

“Charlie Archie” is an orange tabby cat from Virginia who spends his days on the road with trucker Leon Colbert.

Saturday, they were stopped at the Flying J on Highway 41 in Haubstadt when Charlie, or Archie (he responds to both), managed to let himself out of the truck.

Leon searched for hours, but couldn’t find him.

When people in the community heard about the missing cat, they got to work.

Some people set up cameras with food to lure him in. Other people had yard signs printed up.

Lost Cat signs
Lost Cat signs(Marcia Martinez)

Just a few days ago, a group was created on Facebook called “Charlie’s Angels.” It quickly gained more than 200 members.

Last night, a woman who heard about Charlie Archie noticed him playing with a bug. She says she called his name, and he came to her!

Leon says he will keep the Facebook group going to share pictures of Charlie Archie. “It feels good to smile again,” he said.

