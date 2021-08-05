35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Muhlenberg Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Out of these 35 cases, health officials say 21 patients were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and five were fully vaccinated. The other two cases were too young for vaccine eligibility.

This brings the countywide number to 3,478 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 220 active cases.

The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host a free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at First Christian Church (700 J R Miller Blvd) with the Green River District Health Department Thursday, August 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Health Department will provide the option of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the two-dose Moderna vaccine, or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

No appointment is required. It is free, but you must bring your I.D. and insurance card.

Free transportation is available via GRITS when scheduled 24 hours in advance. Call 270-686-1651 for information.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 11,489 cases, 191 deaths, 45.98% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,478 cases, 69 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,096 cases, 156 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,777 cases, 56 deaths, 31.87% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 5,240 cases, 83 deaths, 36.00% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,550 cases, 24 deaths, 33.79% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 941 cases, 30 deaths, 38.85% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,495 cases, 17 deaths, 28.78% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 907 cases, 16 deaths, 45.61% vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.