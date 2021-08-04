Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - It’s back-to-school in the Evansville Catholic Diocese today. They’ll answer the bell at Mater Dei today and tomorrow. It might not be so easy getting there though, a water line improvement project could slow traffic near the west side campus.

Rising cases of the COVID Delta variant have them masking up at all Toyota plants once again, including at TMMI in Princeton.

Team USA continues its journey to gold this morning. USA Track and Field and women’s wrestling continue to add more gold to the count.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene clear after combine gets stuck on Hwy 41
Princeton Aquatic Center Tuesday night
Princeton Police investigate at aquatic center
Breakthrough COVID
14 News Special: What you need to know about breakthrough COVID
Myriad Tap Room image teased on Facebook
Myriad Brewing confirms Newburgh location
EVSC changes mask policy
EVSC changing mask rules for start of school

Latest News

Some Mater Dei students return to class with masks optional
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 8/4
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 8/4
Princeton Aquatic Center Tuesday night
Princeton Police investigate at aquatic center
Woodland Park reaches agreement with CenterPoint