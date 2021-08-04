Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker expected to announce school mask mandate

IL COVID-19
IL COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a mask mandate for all K-12 schools in Illinois, sources say.

He’s giving a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

You can watch it live here:

The state’s all-time total sits at 1,430,265 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23,476 deaths.

[Illinois COVID-19 website]

All area counties are in ‘red’ on the state’s community transmission map.

All Illinoisans age 12 and up can get vaccinated.

Click here to find a location.

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,964 cases, 53 deaths
  • White County - 1,874 cases, 26 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,530 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 659 cases, 12 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Aquatic Center Tuesday night
Child dies at Princeton Aquatic Center
Scene clear after combine gets stuck on Hwy 41
Breakthrough COVID
14 News Special: What you need to know about breakthrough COVID
Myriad Tap Room image teased on Facebook
Myriad Brewing confirms Newburgh location
EVSC changes mask policy
EVSC changing mask rules for start of school

Latest News

Nick Hermann
Prosecutor Nick Hermann reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit, lawyers say
Cory Schaum
North grad dies in car crash
Indiana COVID-19
Posey Co. in ‘red’ on Ind. COVID map; State reports 81 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
Mayor Winnecke discusses Evansville’s sister city in Japan as Olympics wind down