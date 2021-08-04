Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker expected to announce school mask mandate

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a mask mandate for all K-12 schools in Illinois, sources say.

He’s giving a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

You can watch it live here:

The state’s all-time total sits at 1,430,265 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23,476 deaths.

[Illinois COVID-19 website]

All area counties are in ‘red’ on the state’s community transmission map.

All Illinoisans age 12 and up can get vaccinated.

Click here to find a location.

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

Wayne County - 1,964 cases, 53 deaths

White County - 1,874 cases, 26 deaths

Wabash County - 1,530 cases, 12 deaths

Edwards County - 659 cases, 12 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.