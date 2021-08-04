Warming up over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant again on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday will maintain the trend with more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. Beginning Friday, warmer, more humid air will start to stream up to the Tri-State from the Gulf of Mexico. Temps will warm into the 90s for the weekend and stay there through the first half of next week. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.