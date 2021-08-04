Birthday Club
South Spencer students return to school Wed.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - South Spencer students are heading back to class Wednesday too.

According to guidelines from school officials, masks are recommended indoors and on buses regardless of vaccination status.

Officials say students will social distance by at least three feet.

The quarantine process is still in place for those unvaccinated and found to be a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say those vaccinated won’t have quarantine as long as they are asymptomatic.

[South Spencer COVID-19 guidelines]

South Spencer High School students will be returning to some new updated areas of the school.

They’ll notice new floors and seats in the auditorium, some fresh paint, updating locker rooms and some bathrooms.

