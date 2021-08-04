Birthday Club
Some Mater Dei students return to class with masks optional

By Chellsie Parker
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s back to the books for some students at Mater Dei High School.

[Evansville Catholic Schools release plans for upcoming school year]

Freshmen and sophomores will be welcomed back Wednesday with masks being optional.

Juniors and seniors will be heading back on Thursday.

[EWSU addresses Harmony Way traffic concerns before Mater Dei returns to class]

However, getting to the west side campus may be a little difficult due to a traffic alert in the area.

Harmony Way is closed at the Maryland Street intersection for a water line improvement project.

Officials say they will “do the work that restricts traffic most” during the less busy hours.

Water officials say they intended to start earlier this month to have it cleared before school, but the project got delayed.

Crews are in phase one, so Harmony Way is shut down from Maryland Street, near Hilltop, to Schoenfield Avenue.

There’s access to the high school from southbound Harmony Way.

You can also get to the school from Rheinlander, Martin and Varner Avenues.

Officials say that Mater Dei is private property and shouldn’t be used as a public way through.

