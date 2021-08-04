Prosecutor Nick Hermann reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit, lawyers say

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to officials with Danks & Danks, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann reached a settlement with the woman who claims he sexually harassed her.

[Previous: Lawsuit claims sexual harassment by Prosecutor Nick Hermann]

About two years ago, Samantha Merideth filed a complaint against Hermann for sexual harassment, sexual battery, hostility in the workplace and wrongful termination.

The law firm representing Merideth says Hermann admitted to being with her alone in his hotel room one night, drinking, making comments on her appearance, putting her in handcuffs and showing her his gun.

On July 12, officials say, Hermann, the State of Indiana, and Vanderburgh County collectively agreed to settle with Samanth Merideth for $75,000.

Lawyers say although Hermann agreed to settle, he won’t actually be the one paying her.

They say since he is a state/county officer, the settlement proceeds will come from the state’s and county’s tax revenue.

A press release states that the Vanderburgh County Commission has approved $45,000 for Merideth.

According to Danks & Danks, they expect Governor Holcomb to approve the remaining settlement by August 26.

Vanderburgh County officials say they settled to avoid the costs of defense.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.