Posey Co. in ‘red’ on Ind. COVID map; State reports 81 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Indiana health officials reported 1,774 new positive COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 777,417 cases and 13,610 deaths.

The state map shows the only county in the state in red is Posey County. All other area counties are in orange, with the exception of Dubois County in yellow.

The state map shows 81 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 41 new cases in Warrick County, 21 new cases in Gibson County, 19 new cases in Dubois County, 18 new cases in Perry County, 14 new cases in Posey County, 10 new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 23,714 cases, 405 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,346 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,257 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,949 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,896 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,737 cases, 97 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,415 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,439 cases, 34 deaths

