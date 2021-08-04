Posey Co. Health Dept. recommending mask requirement at schools

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In light of a recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases, the Posey County Health Department is recommending all county schools require masks.

In a letter sent to all county schools, Posey County Health Officer Dr. Kyle Rapp suggested masks be required when the state metrics map shows the county at 1.5 or higher.

The health department wants masks to be optional at 1.0 or lower.

However, Dr. Rapp stressed this is just a recommendation, not a requirement.

