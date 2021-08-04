Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Posey Co. Health Dept. recommending mask requirement at schools

Posey Co. Health Dept. recommending mask requirement at schools
Posey Co. Health Dept. recommending mask requirement at schools(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In light of a recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases, the Posey County Health Department is recommending all county schools require masks.

In a letter sent to all county schools, Posey County Health Officer Dr. Kyle Rapp suggested masks be required when the state metrics map shows the county at 1.5 or higher.

The health department wants masks to be optional at 1.0 or lower.

However, Dr. Rapp stressed this is just a recommendation, not a requirement.

You can read the full letter in the social media post below:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Aquatic Center Tuesday night
Child dies at Princeton Aquatic Center
Cory Schaum
North grad dies in car crash
Scene clear after combine gets stuck on Hwy 41
Nick Hermann
Prosecutor Nick Hermann reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit, lawyers say
Breakthrough COVID
14 News Special: What you need to know about breakthrough COVID

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker announces school mask mandate across Illinois
Gov. Pritzker announces school mask mandate across Illinois
Prosecutor Nick Hermann reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit, lawyers say
Prosecutor Nick Hermann reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit, lawyers say
Nick Hermann
Prosecutor Nick Hermann reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit, lawyers say
OPS, Daviess Co., Owensboro Catholic Schools announce masks will be required
OPS, Daviess Co., Owensboro Catholic Schools announce masks will be required