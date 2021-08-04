Pike Co. man found guilty of wife’s murder

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After eight days of trial, a Pike County man has been found guilty of murder and two counts of burglary.

Edward Fox was arrested in October 2020.

Authorities say in July 2020, Fox called 911 for someone to check on his estranged wife, Sharon, who lived in Petersburg.

Police say she was found dead at the bottom of the stairs, and they believe Edward pushed her.

They say the two were getting a divorce and Sharon had filed a protective order against Edward.

A sentencing hearing for Fox is set for Aug. 31 at 3 p.m.

