OPS, Daviess Co., Owensboro Catholic Schools announce masks will be required
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Schools, and Owensboro Catholic Schools are holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss changes to the reopening plan.
The new plan says masks will be required.
Click here to see the DCPS version of the plan.
A few weeks ago, officials announced the plans. They included masks would be optional, but officials did say that would be subject to change.
