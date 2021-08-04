OPS, Daviess Co., Owensboro Catholic Schools announce masks will be required

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Schools, and Owensboro Catholic Schools are holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss changes to the reopening plan.

Watch it live here at 3:30 p.m.

The new plan says masks will be required.

Click here to see the DCPS version of the plan.

Here is a video sent to families:

A few weeks ago, officials announced the plans. They included masks would be optional, but officials did say that would be subject to change.

[Previous: Daviess County, OPS, Owensboro Catholic Schools announce reopening plans]

Robinson Miles is at the news conference. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.