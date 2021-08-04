Birthday Club
North grad dies in car crash

Cory Schaum
Cory Schaum(Source: Schaum family)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A deadly crash is under investigation in Evansville.

Authorities say it happened around 3:30 a.m. last Saturday near Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.

Police tell us 22-year-old Cory Schaum hit another car. He died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other car were taken to the hospital. Police say they were both responsive.

Officials with the North Lacrosse team say he was a former player.

According to his obituary, Cory also played soccer and graduated from North in 2018.

A memorial Facebook page for Cory has hundreds of members who are sharing memories and condolences.

His family says they are working to get a fund together at H&H music for people to make donations in lieu of flowers.

They say Cory was an avid music lover, and the money would be used for people who can’t afford music lessons.

His funeral is set for Saturday at Browning Funeral Home.

