Nice and sunny today, warmer weather on the way

By Arden Gregory
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our skies will be clearer today, and that includes fewer clouds and less wildfire smoke compared to yesterday. We are starting the day with temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s, but under all that sunshine, we will climb through the 70s this morning, topping out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Overnight, our temperatures will fall back into the low 60s under mostly clear skies. A few locations may once again dip into the upper 50s early Thursday morning, but that will be the last time for quite a while.

We have had unseasonably cool and dry air flowing into our region from the northeast for the past few days, but that wind will gradually begin to shift on Thursday, bringing warmer and more humid air up from the south.

As a result, Thursday will be just a couple degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We will see a few more clouds Thursday night into Friday, but we will most likely stay dry, and that warm southerly breeze will push us a couple more degrees into the upper 80s Friday afternoon.

As that flow of warm air continues, our temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend and low to mid 90s early next week. Saturday looks sunny, but we will see a few more clouds Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. A few isolated showers may pop up, mainly Monday and Tuesday, but I think many of us will stay dry.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

