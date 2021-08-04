Mayor Winnecke discusses Evansville’s sister city in Japan as Olympics wind down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With just a few days of the Olympics left, all eyes are on Tokyo, but more than 6,000 miles away and about an hour and a half north of the host city, sits Tochigi City.

“We may speak different languages and live in vastly different time zones, but at the end of the day, we still have the same needs and wants,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Thanks to a program called Sister Cities International, Evansville has a pretty special connection to the Olympic host country.

“It’s really about understanding different cultures and understanding really what a small world we live in,” Mayor Winnecke said.

If you’ve ever made a trip to the mayor’s office, you may have noticed the certificates, decorations and gifts that live in his bookcase. However, Winnecke says it’s much more than a friendship.

They helped raise money to send to Evansville after the 2005 tornado.

“They saw the destruction and the death, and they raised about $3,000 to send to the relief fund here,” Winnecke said. “So consequently, in 2011, when they experienced the devastation of the tsunami, we did the same for them.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Winnecke says both city leaders have had to focus on their own people and haven’t had much time to communicate over the past year.

However, he says he’s keeping a close eye on the coronavirus situation in Japan, with the Olympics just over an hour away.

“We wish them the best as they host this most important time,” Winnecke said.

The mayor told us he hopes he can visit Japan with the state of Indiana soon as he reflects on a fond memory from the last time the Tochigi City delegates were here in Evansville.

“I’ll never forget this. One of the places we went to that they loved the most was Gerst Haus. . . and they sat there and ate German food and loved it!”

Understanding and respect, that’s what the Sister Cities program is all about, according to the mayor. They connect us to the other side of the world.

Mayor Winnecke says Tochigi City is just one of three Evansville’s sister cities. There is also one in Germany and Mexico.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.