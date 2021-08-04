KWC students volunteer to wash windows for Owensboro elementary school

Birthday Club
By Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A group of students from Kentucky Wesleyan College turned out Wednesday to help Tamarack Elementary School get ready for the new school year.

These college students volunteered to clean windows to get the building looking good prior to the start of the upcoming academic year. The students are a part of a program called Rising Scholars, which goes out in the community and volunteers.

KWC Vice President of Executive Initiatives and Retention, Scott Kramer, says this is something the college has always done.

”We do a giving back type of service,” Kramer said. “It’s Service Monday, and we were unable to do that last year. We are just reinstating what we’ve always done to make sure that our students are exposed to how important it is to give back to the community in terms of community service and service-learning.”

Kramer says later this month when they welcome their freshmen, part of their orientation will be a community service project as well.

