KWC students helping Tamarack Elementary prepare for 1st day of school

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A team of students from Kentucky Wesleyan College is visiting Tamarack Elementary School Wednesday to help them prepare for the first day of school.

Officials say 34 “Wesleyan Window Washers” will be at the school from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday to make sure classrooms will have bright, clean windows to welcome students when they return on August 11.

KWC Vice President of Executive Initiatives and Retention Scott Kramer says the project helps build a positive relationship between KWC and the Daviess County Public School District.

