KSP asking for public’s help to find two missing kids

Cynthia and Joshua Yates
Cynthia and Joshua Yates(Kentucky State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are asking for help in their on-going investigation of two missing runaway children.

Troopers say 13-year-old Cynthia Yates and her brother, 14-year-old Joshua Yates, of Poole, KY were last seen at their home at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday.

They say they could have gone to the Henderson area.

Anyone with information should contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555.

