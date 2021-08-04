Health Dept. starts ‘Back the Vax’ campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is starting a new marketing campaign, hoping to answer and address any questions, about COVID-19 vaccines.

The health department is bringing in local leaders and doctors from around the area to help address any concerns.

Organizers say, hopefully, this will help address any misinformation that has been going around.

The health department’s Mobile Vaccination Unit will also continue to play a major role in vaccination efforts across the County.

