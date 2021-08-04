Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Health Dept. starts ‘Back the Vax’ campaign

By William Putt
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is starting a new marketing campaign, hoping to answer and address any questions, about COVID-19 vaccines.

The health department is bringing in local leaders and doctors from around the area to help address any concerns.

Organizers say, hopefully, this will help address any misinformation that has been going around.

The health department’s Mobile Vaccination Unit will also continue to play a major role in vaccination efforts across the County.

Click here for times and locations.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Aquatic Center Tuesday night
Child dies at Princeton Aquatic Center
Cory Schaum
North grad dies in car crash
Scene clear after combine gets stuck on Hwy 41
Nick Hermann
Prosecutor Nick Hermann reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit, lawyers say
Breakthrough COVID
14 News Special: What you need to know about breakthrough COVID

Latest News

Posey Co. Health Dept. recommending mask requirement at schools
Posey Co. Health Dept. recommending mask requirement at schools
Gov. Pritzker announces school mask mandate across Illinois
Gov. Pritzker announces school mask mandate across Illinois
Prosecutor Nick Hermann reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit, lawyers say
Prosecutor Nick Hermann reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit, lawyers say
Nick Hermann
Prosecutor Nick Hermann reaches settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit, lawyers say
OPS, Daviess Co., Owensboro Catholic Schools announce masks will be required
OPS, Daviess Co., Owensboro Catholic Schools announce masks will be required