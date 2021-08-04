Green River District Health Dept. hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic Thurs.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is set to host a free drive-thru COVID-19 clinic Thursday.

That will be at First Christian Church at 700 JR Miller Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Officials tell us the Green River District Health Department will provide all three COVID-19 vaccines.

They say no appointment is required. You just need to bring a photo ID and health insurance care, if applicable.

There is no cost to get the vaccine, regardless of insurance status.

Organizers say the entrance to the parking lot can be found at the intersection of Daviess Street and East Seventh Street.

Officials are reminding the public that free transportation is available through GRITS when scheduled 24 hours in advance. You can call 270-686-1651 for information.

They say the downtown trolley also stops in the various areas downtown. You can find the trolley route and timetable here.

