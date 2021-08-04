Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Green River District Health Dept. hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic Thurs.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is set to host a free drive-thru COVID-19 clinic Thursday.

That will be at First Christian Church at 700 JR Miller Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Officials tell us the Green River District Health Department will provide all three COVID-19 vaccines.

They say no appointment is required. You just need to bring a photo ID and health insurance care, if applicable.

There is no cost to get the vaccine, regardless of insurance status.

Organizers say the entrance to the parking lot can be found at the intersection of Daviess Street and East Seventh Street.

Officials are reminding the public that free transportation is available through GRITS when scheduled 24 hours in advance. You can call 270-686-1651 for information.

They say the downtown trolley also stops in the various areas downtown. You can find the trolley route and timetable here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton Aquatic Center Tuesday night
Child dies at Princeton Aquatic Center
Scene clear after combine gets stuck on Hwy 41
Breakthrough COVID
14 News Special: What you need to know about breakthrough COVID
Myriad Tap Room image teased on Facebook
Myriad Brewing confirms Newburgh location
EVSC changes mask policy
EVSC changing mask rules for start of school

Latest News

Baptist Health.
Baptist Health to require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine
KWC students helping Tamarack Elementary prepare for 1st day of school
Pie Pan back open after staffing issues caused closure.
Pie Pan back open after staffing issues caused closure
Some Mater Dei students return to class with masks optional.
Some Mater Dei students return to class with masks optional