Feed Evansville stopping in Howell Park area Wed.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another Feed Evansville event happening Wednesday.

This time it’s on the west side.

It’s set for Howell General Baptist Church from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

This Community Food Share is a neighborhood-focused event for those in the Howell Park area and officials say supplies are limited.

They say there will be other neighborhood events throughout the month.

