Dawson Springs changes back-to-school plans, now requiring masks

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Dawson Springs Independent School System say they are going to start the school year with masks being required inside all buildings.

They say they made the decision based on the current rise in COVID-19 cases in Dawson Springs and Hopkins County, and on the recommendation of Governor Beshear.

School leaders say everyone must wear a mask inside regardless of vaccination status.

They say all of their decisions are made to keep their students, staff and families safe.

According to a press release, the district plans to ease mask requirements as quickly as possible using information from the Hopkins County Health Department and the Kentucky State Department of Public Health.

Dawson Springs students will head back to the classroom on Wednesday, August 11.

