Dancing with our Stars fundraiser happening this weekend in Owensboro

By Shaelie Clark
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A popular Owensboro fundraiser is making a comeback this year.

Six teams will break out their dancing shoes this Saturday for the Dancing with our Stars competition.

The event brings in thousands of dollars every year for the Boulware Mission.

The organization couldn’t host a crowd last year, which is why dancers like Taunya Iverson are working hard to raise those funds this year.

“Who knows how many lives that’s going to touch,” Iverson said. “That’s going to be a ripple effect for years and years to come. And to be a part of that is incredible to me and inspiring and pushes me to want to work harder.”

You can see Taunya, her dance partner, Buster, and the rest of the contestants compete for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy this weekend.

Tickets are still available on Boulware Mission’s website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

