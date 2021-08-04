Birthday Club
Baptist Health to require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Baptist Health.
Baptist Health.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Baptist Health say they are rolling out a plan that requires employees at all of their locations to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

They tell us this is due to a surge in cases brought on by the Delta variant.

According to hospital officials, about 65 to 70 percent of Baptist Health’s nearly 23,000 employees have been vaccinated.

They say the health and safety of their staff, providers, patients and community is their top priority.

They tell us more details will be released later this week.

