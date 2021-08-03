Birthday Club
Woodland Park, CenterPoint reach agreement

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy confirms it has reached an agreement with Woodland Park Apartments to keep lights and gas on for the foreseeable future.

The energy company had plans to disconnect the complex later this month after what it said past due bills dating back to 2019.

Here is the statement from CenterPoint:

“CenterPoint has been in contact with Woodland Park management, who today agreed to the terms of the payment agreement. Once we receive the agreed upon funds, the status of the account will be updated.”

We are working to reach out to Woodland.

