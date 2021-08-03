Birthday Club
Webster Co. Health Depart. holding vaccine clinic

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - There’s a chance to get vaccinated in Webster County Tuesday.

The health department is hosting a clinic starting at 3 p.m.

To make an appointment, call 270-639-9315.

Officials say they’ll be giving out the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.

[All employees of state-run long-term care facilities in Ky. must be vaccinated]

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 11,327 cases, 191 deaths, 45.08% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 3,426 cases, 69 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 5,096 cases, 156 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 2,731 cases, 56 deaths, 31.28% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 5,162 cases, 82 deaths, 35.36% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,522 cases, 23 deaths, 33.05% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 931 cases, 30 deaths, 38.01% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,477 cases, 15 deaths, 28.39% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 894 cases, 16 deaths, 45.05% vaccinated

