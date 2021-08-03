Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WFIE) - It’s back-to-school already for Tell City and Troy Township Schools in Perry County. They are some of the first to head back for the new school year in the Tri-State.

EVSC officials say masks are now required in schools this year. It’s a rule that’s subject to change and has parents on both sides sharing opinions.

It’s officially the night to go out. Evansville Police Department’s National Night Out kicks off tonight at the CK Newsome Center downtown.

The summer games continue in Tokyo and Simone Biles is set to compete. She’ll join her teammate Suni Lee in the individual balance beam event.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

