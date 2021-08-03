Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Toyota joins list of companies requiring masks

Toyota in Gibson County
Toyota in Gibson County
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota is one of many businesses who are reinstating mask mandates for employees.

The policy at the Gibson County plant will start again Wednesday.

Here is a statement from their communications manager, Stacy Carr:

“With the health and safety of our employees as a top priority, following CDC guidelines, effective August 4, we will begin reinstating the use of face masks as a requirement in our U.S. facilities where we are seeing a ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ rate of transmission in the surrounding counties. We will continue to monitor and adjust as circumstances require.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EVSC changes mask policy
EVSC changing mask rules for start of school
All employees of state-run long-term care facilities in Ky. must be vaccinated
Joseph Petry
Man sentenced in Rockport shooting death
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms a single-car crash occurred at Old State Road...
VCSO: Old State Road near Bob Court Drive reopen after temporary closure due to wreck
Kyle Wiseman.
Affidavit: 19-year-old arrested after crashing into utility pole while 3x legal limit

Latest News

Honor Flight canceled for second year because of COVID
Honor Flight canceled for second year because of COVID
Students in Tell City return to class
Students in Tell City head back to class
Police cruiser, Evansville Police Dept.
National Night Out starts at 6 p.m. in Evansville
Road closures planned on S.R. 68 in Haubstadt