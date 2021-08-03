Toyota joins list of companies requiring masks

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota is one of many businesses who are reinstating mask mandates for employees.

The policy at the Gibson County plant will start again Wednesday.

Here is a statement from their communications manager, Stacy Carr:

“With the health and safety of our employees as a top priority, following CDC guidelines, effective August 4, we will begin reinstating the use of face masks as a requirement in our U.S. facilities where we are seeing a ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ rate of transmission in the surrounding counties. We will continue to monitor and adjust as circumstances require.”

