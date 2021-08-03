Birthday Club
Tell City Troy Township students head back to school for 1st day of class

By Chellsie Parker
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It’s back-to-school for the Tell City Troy Township School Corporation.

They are one of the first schools in the Tri-State to head back, and it begins our back-to-school coverage.

The school corporation gave an update in July.

In most common areas, masks will be recommended but not required.

They will be following the Indiana Department of Health’s recommendations of three feet forward-facing desks in the classrooms.

They are also discouraging hanging out in the school hallways.

School officials say they will be contact tracing as needed with the local health department.

Now, if a student starts showing any COVID symptoms, they say the student will be sent home until they are symptom-free and have a negative COVID-19 test.

The school corporation says if a student is vaccinated and shows their card, they don’t have to quarantine, social distance or be a part of contact tracing unless they develop symptoms.

Perry County is currently in the “orange,” and officials are reminding the community they are giving vaccines on a walk-in basis every Wednesday at the health department from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some schools in the Diocese of Evansville head back, starting Wednesday. First up is Mater Dei freshman and sophomores. Juniors and Seniors head back to Mater Dei on Thursday, along with students at Memorial, Good Shepherd and Christ the King.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

