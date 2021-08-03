Road closures planned on S.R. 68 in Haubstadt

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation said their will be complete closures for four separate pipe replacements on State Road 68 near Haubstadt.

Beginning on or around Monday, Aug. 9, INDOT Maintenance Crews will begin the process to replace four drainage culverts on S.R. 68.

It will require full pavement cuts across all lanes of traffic.

The work will take place in four locations from County Road 425 West to the Haubstadt town limit.

Work will take place in only one location at a time with each replacement expected to take about a day depending upon weather conditions.

During the project, local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 65, I-64 and U.S. 41.

