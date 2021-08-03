Permits show Myriad Brewing has plans in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The mystery around Myriad Brewing’s second location seems to be solved.

Permits on the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website show Myriad has a project at 8245 High Pointe Drive in Newburgh.

Myriad is located in the McCurdy building in downtown Evansville, and they posted a rendering of new tap room several weeks ago.

At the time, they wouldn’t say where it would be.

About three weeks ago, they said it would be announced in three weeks.

