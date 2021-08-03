Ohio Valley League Divisional Championship Series is underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley League postseason is underway as the divisional championship games kicked off tonight.

The Dubois County Bombers took on the Henderson Flash for the North division.

For the South Division, the Fulton Railroaders went up against Full Count Rhythm.

During the regular season, Henderson and Dubois County played 6 times, the Bombers won 4 of 6 in close games.

Tonight, the Bombers smoked the Flash, getting 7 runs in the 9th inning to secure a 13-1 victory.

The Flash will have an opportunity to come back in game 2 to secure a third game if necessary.

For the South Division, Full Count Rhythm defeated the Railroaders 4-1.

Game 1 of the Playoffs Championship Round is set for Friday, August 6.

