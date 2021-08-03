National Night Out starts at 6 p.m. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - National Night Out is happening tonight in Evansville.

It’s a community-based program that happens every year on the first Tuesday in August.

You can expect to see EPD crime prevention officers, the department’s bomb squad, as well as mounted patrol.

They say the event helps build trust and a sense of community.

It all starts at 6 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center downtown.

Spencer County is also be participating this year. That event is at AEP Honey Creek Farm, off County Road 500 North.

