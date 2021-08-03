Birthday Club
National Night Out starts at 6 p.m. in Evansville

Police cruiser, Evansville Police Dept.
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - National Night Out is happening tonight in Evansville.

It’s a community-based program that happens every year on the first Tuesday in August.

You can expect to see EPD crime prevention officers, the department’s bomb squad, as well as mounted patrol.

They say the event helps build trust and a sense of community.

It all starts at 6 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center downtown.

Lesya Feinstein will have live reports on 14 News at 5 and 6.

[Previous: EPD inviting public to National Night Out at CK Newsome Center]

Spencer County is also be participating this year. That event is at AEP Honey Creek Farm, off County Road 500 North.

