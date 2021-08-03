Mostly sunny and mild today, heat returns by the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will see a few more clouds today, especially in the afternoon, but it will still be mostly sunny. Much like yesterday, our temperatures will top out in the lower 80s this afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will once again fall back into the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and maybe just a degree or two warmer with highs in the low to possibly mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

The temperatures yesterday, today and tomorrow are more typically in mid-September, not the first week of August, so it should come as no surprise that they won’t last much longer.

By Thursday, our wind direction begins to shift, bringing warmer and more humid air up from the south. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday, then we will top out in the low 90s this weekend and early next week.

There will be some days when we see a few more clouds, but in general, we have mostly sunny skies through the entire 7-day forecast. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out Friday and Saturday, and there is a slightly better chance of rain Sunday and Monday, but I think many of us will stay dry all week.

