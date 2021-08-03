Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Mostly sunny and mild today, heat returns by the weekend

8/2 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/2 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will see a few more clouds today, especially in the afternoon, but it will still be mostly sunny. Much like yesterday, our temperatures will top out in the lower 80s this afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will once again fall back into the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and maybe just a degree or two warmer with highs in the low to possibly mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

The temperatures yesterday, today and tomorrow are more typically in mid-September, not the first week of August, so it should come as no surprise that they won’t last much longer.

By Thursday, our wind direction begins to shift, bringing warmer and more humid air up from the south. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday, then we will top out in the low 90s this weekend and early next week.

There will be some days when we see a few more clouds, but in general, we have mostly sunny skies through the entire 7-day forecast. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out Friday and Saturday, and there is a slightly better chance of rain Sunday and Monday, but I think many of us will stay dry all week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EVSC changes mask policy
EVSC changing mask rules for start of school
All employees of state-run long-term care facilities in Ky. must be vaccinated
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirms a single-car crash occurred at Old State Road...
VCSO: Old State Road near Bob Court Drive reopen after temporary closure due to wreck
Joseph Petry
Man sentenced in Rockport shooting death
Kyle Wiseman.
Affidavit: 19-year-old arrested after crashing into utility pole while 3x legal limit

Latest News

8/2 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/2 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Summer on hiatus this week
14 First Alert 8/2 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/2 - Midday